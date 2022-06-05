Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

