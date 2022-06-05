Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $51.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

