Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.