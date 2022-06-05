Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.04 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

