Connable Office Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

