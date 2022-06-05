Connable Office Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $678.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 125.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $621.34 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $710.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.32.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.06.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,844. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

