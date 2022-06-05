Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Match Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $6,604,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

