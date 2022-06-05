Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 41,127 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.15% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $55.65 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.