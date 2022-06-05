Connable Office Inc. Buys 117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

