Connable Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $106.28 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.