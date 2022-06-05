Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5,025.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 398,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $143.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,088. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

