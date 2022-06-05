comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCOR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 466,304 shares of company stock worth $1,037,598. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

