Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.26

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and traded as low as $40.85. Computer Services shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18,833 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

