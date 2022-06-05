Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.26

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and traded as low as $40.85. Computer Services shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 18,833 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.
About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
