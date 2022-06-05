Compass Group PLC (CMPGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.95) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 2,100 ($26.57) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 2,100 ($26.57) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,825 ($23.09) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.17.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

