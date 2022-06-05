Comparing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.71 $224.75 million $5.00 14.49 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.84 $29.01 million $0.80 11.53

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independent Bank Group and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 33.81% 8.54% 1.18% Macatawa Bank 34.64% 10.89% 0.93%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Macatawa Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

