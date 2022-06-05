Commodore Capital LP Invests $11.92 Million in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,247,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,000. Tricida comprises approximately 2.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

