Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 781,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,348. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.