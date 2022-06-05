Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 727 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 146.32% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

