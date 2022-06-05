Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,862,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 68,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,117,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,033,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 162,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $372.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

