Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 3,758 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 5.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $423,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $201.29 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.26.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

