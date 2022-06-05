Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,686,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TREX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

