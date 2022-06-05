Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $20,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $200.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.76 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

