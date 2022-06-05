Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $678.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

