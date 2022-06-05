Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $42.70 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,847,744 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 1.14% of Autohome worth $42,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Autohome by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,645,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after purchasing an additional 208,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

