Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 178,715 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $274,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

