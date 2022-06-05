Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,670,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,534,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

