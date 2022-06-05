Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,063.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.