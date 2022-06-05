Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $115,257.60 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 49.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 655.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

