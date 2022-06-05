Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $404,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

