Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $152,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after purchasing an additional 299,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $335.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.80.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.93.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.