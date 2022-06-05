Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

