Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,124,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.97.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.