Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 2,148 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.