CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001852 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $3,871.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006972 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,853,084 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.