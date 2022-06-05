Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.