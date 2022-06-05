Claro Advisors LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95.

PNT stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

