Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $778,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,068,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $841,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

