Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $16.14 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,000. Unilever accounts for about 2.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 147,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.