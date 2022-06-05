Clark Estates Inc. NY Invests $16.14 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,000. Unilever accounts for about 2.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 147,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
UL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.
About Unilever (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
