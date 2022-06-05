Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys 34,000 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Xperi worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

