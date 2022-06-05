CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $7.01. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 79,041 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

