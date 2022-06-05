Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS CZFS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZFS. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

