Citigroup Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $405.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $525.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.