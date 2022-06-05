Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 330,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

