Cingulate Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CING) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ CING opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 71,628 shares of company stock valued at $109,689. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

