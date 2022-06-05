Cingulate Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CING) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NASDAQ CING opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
