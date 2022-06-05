Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MTSI stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

