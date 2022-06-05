Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $3.56 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

