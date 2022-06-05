Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 38,991 Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $110.68 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

