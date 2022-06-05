Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 91,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

