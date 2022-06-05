Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.75 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

