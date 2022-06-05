Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

